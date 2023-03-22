Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: After wet start, Wednesday will be cool, cloudy

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:06

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lingering precipitation is making for a wet morning in parts of Minnesota, but the state should dry out before Wednesday afternoon.

In the Twin Cities, residents are dealing with light showers and wet roadways. Up north, some snow is still passing through. Both will wrap up later in the morning hours.

The rest of the day looks cool and cloudy, with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s in the afternoon.

snapshot-1.jpg
CBS News

Thursday will also start cloudy, but we'll see more sunshine as the day goes on. Highs in the metro will approach 40.

On Friday and Saturday, we'll see the warmest temperatures of the month so far, with highs in the mid-40s.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 5:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.