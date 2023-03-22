NEXT Weather: After wet start, Wednesday will be cool, cloudy

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lingering precipitation is making for a wet morning in parts of Minnesota, but the state should dry out before Wednesday afternoon.

In the Twin Cities, residents are dealing with light showers and wet roadways. Up north, some snow is still passing through. Both will wrap up later in the morning hours.

The rest of the day looks cool and cloudy, with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Thursday will also start cloudy, but we'll see more sunshine as the day goes on. Highs in the metro will approach 40.

On Friday and Saturday, we'll see the warmest temperatures of the month so far, with highs in the mid-40s.