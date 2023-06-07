Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Wednesday brings cooler temps, lower dew points

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday's going to feature cooler temperatures and lower dew points across the board.

Expect highs around 80 across the state. In the Twin Cities, you'll see cloud cover early in the day that will likely break up later on.

A band of storms will hit central and western Minnesota as it drifts southward throughout the day.

There will also be an improvement in the air quality.

The next chance of rain comes Friday and Saturday, though it will be spotty in nature. Temperatures will dip below 80 over the weekend before jumping back up next week.

