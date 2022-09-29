Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warmer weather starts Thursday, sticks around into next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is off to a chilly start, but it will end up a bit warmer than the past few days.

The high in the Twin Cities will be around 67, which is right around average. Southwestern Minnesota could reach the lower 70s.

A sprinkle or two is possible Thursday evening, primarily in northern Minnesota.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and most spots should get above 70 degrees. After a quiet, mild weekend, those warmer temps will stick around into next week.

