NEXT Weather: After warm start, Monday brings falling temps, rain

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will start out very warm, but temperatures will drop throughout the day. There's also a chance of showers in the afternoon.

The high in the Twin Cities will be 69, though that's slightly deceptive because we've already hit that in the morning hours. By the afternoon, temperatures will drop to the upper 50s.

The metro could see showers starting around 2 p.m. and continuing into the evening. It'll be a very windy day, too.

Temperatures will drop down to average overnight, and highs on Tuesday should be in the 50s. Highs will hover right around average for the rest of the week, though at this point, the weekend looks slightly warmer.

Our next best chance of rain is Thursday.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 5:30 AM

