Next Weather: Warm, dry Wednesday ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be warm and mostly sunny, with dew points falling throughout the day.

You'll see a few clouds in the sky, but the Twin Cities should stay dry. Highs will top out around 86.

CBS

Thursday will be a few degrees cooler, with scattered showers possible in south central Minnesota in the morning hours. More showers could develop to the west in the evening hours.

The Twin Cities could see showers on Friday, and temperatures will drop to the mid-70s.

Things will heat back up over the weekend, with highs on Saturday approaching 90. The humidity will also return.

Temperatures will stay close to average next week.