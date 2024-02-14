Minnesotans make up for lost time during first "big" snowfall of the winter

Minnesota sees biggest snowfall yet this winter — and it still isn't much

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — As the snow falls, some Minnesotans are making up for lost time, while others are dreading it.

In Hutchinson, the sound of shovels hitting the pavement echoed through neighborhoods.

Andrew Bentz hoped we'd seen the last of the white fluffy stuff.

"I like winters without snow," Bentz said.

But others in town would disagree.

Tammy Huls was just clearing off her car when she took in how pretty the falling snowflakes looked. Her only concern was getting home before the roads became sloppy.

Loni Landsman was excited about the fresh snow.

"It's nice to have a little bit of white back for winter," she said.

For weeks, the state of four seasons has been without snow. After a brown Christmas, Landsman is relishing this moment

"It probably won't be here that long we are just going to get out and enjoy it now," Landsman said.

Her 7-year-old son, Charlie Landsman, was busy helping his mom shovel until an epic round of snowball fights.

It's safe to say, it's been a long time coming for Charlie, so he wasted no time having fun.

As the sun set, the fun ended and snowplows hit the roadways to begin plowing.

Accumulating snow could become a problem because it's cold enough to freeze meaning the roads and sidewalks could be icy in Thursday morning.