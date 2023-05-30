NEXT Weather: Tuesday starts stretch of scattered storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- Scattered storms are making their way across Minnesota Tuesday morning, and after some midday dry time, another round could hit later on.

Those storms are non-severe, but soaking the Twin Cities, central and southern Minnesota as they move east. After the first round of rain moves out, there should be some sunshine before storms redevelop in the afternoon and evening.

Some small hail will be possible as the system moves through.

Highs will be in the mid-80s for pretty much everywhere but the Arrowhead. Things will turn muggy later on, and the rest of the week will remain hot and muggy. By Thursday, highs could be in the 90s.

There will also be a chance of isolated storms every day this week.