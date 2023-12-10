NEXT Weather: Temps up and down but warming up by the end of the week

Watch CBS News
By Lisa Meadows

MINNEAPOLIS — The snow is officially behind us but grab your coats because Monday will be cold and dry.

You can expect temps to go up and down before we finally have a warmer end to work week. Monday will be warmer, in the upper 30s. 

Temps will drop to the low 30s on Tuesday and then back to the upper 30s on Wednesday, staying dry.

By the end of the week, temperatures will warm significantly, with highs close to 50 possible on Thursday and possibly getting to the 40s by the weekend.

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She grew up watching Midwest thunderstorms in her hometown in northwest Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 8:20 AM CST

