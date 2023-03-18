Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Temps 20 degrees below average for chilly, breezy Saturday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 03:10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temps on Saturday will stay well below average, though the clouds will clear in the afternoon for peeks of sunshine.

Saturday will also be breezy, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames, with a slight chance of flurries and light snow. High temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Sunday in comparison will be slightly warmer, with a high of 36. There will also be more sunshine.

The warmer temperatures start to settle in after Tuesday; though they'll be in the 40s, temps will be below-average all week.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 9:32 AM

