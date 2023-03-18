NEXT Weather: Temps 20 degrees below average for chilly, breezy Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temps on Saturday will stay well below average, though the clouds will clear in the afternoon for peeks of sunshine.

Saturday will also be breezy, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames, with a slight chance of flurries and light snow. High temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Another day below freezing for the Twin Cities. The average high this time of the year is 43 degrees. We will be about 20 degrees below that today. Happy Saturday and enjoy your weekend. @wcco #mnwx pic.twitter.com/0WjPOcSitT — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) March 18, 2023

Sunday in comparison will be slightly warmer, with a high of 36. There will also be more sunshine.

The warmer temperatures start to settle in after Tuesday; though they'll be in the 40s, temps will be below-average all week.