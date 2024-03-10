Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Sunny Sunday is just the start of a major warm-up

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report from March 10, 2024
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report from March 10, 2024 02:41

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunshine will be plentiful on Sunday, and highs will climb into the 50s in the Twin Cities.

Winds will calm, too, making it a perfectly pleasant March day. It's just a prelude to the real warm-up, though, which arrives Monday, pulling highs into the 60s. Both Monday and Tuesday will approach daily record high temperatures.

a12dacca9bfe9d653170950136437764.jpg
WCCO

Cloud will start to return midweek, but our next system — which arrives Thursday — likely won't bring more than a few showers. Some cooler air will come with that system, dropping temperatures back to the 40s by next weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 8:22 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.