NEXT Weather: Sunny Sunday is just the start of a major warm-up

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report from March 10, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunshine will be plentiful on Sunday, and highs will climb into the 50s in the Twin Cities.

Winds will calm, too, making it a perfectly pleasant March day. It's just a prelude to the real warm-up, though, which arrives Monday, pulling highs into the 60s. Both Monday and Tuesday will approach daily record high temperatures.

Cloud will start to return midweek, but our next system — which arrives Thursday — likely won't bring more than a few showers. Some cooler air will come with that system, dropping temperatures back to the 40s by next weekend.