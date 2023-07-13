NEXT Weather: Storms possible late Thursday, then air quality worsens due to wildfire smoke

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be warmer and slightly muggy, with a chance for showers late at night. Then, an air quality alert looks to be in effect for the entire state starting Friday morning.

Much of the state will see highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday, including the Twin Cities, where the thermostat will hit 86. A mix of sun and clouds will linger for most of the day, and after 9 p.m., hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible.

Friday will be a couple of degrees warmer and muggy again. More isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Air Quality Alert

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a code orange air quality alert from 8 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday due to wildfire smoke. The alert is for the entire state of Minnesota, as well as tribal nations.

"Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in poor air quality," the MPCA said in a release.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports that the alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates.

It'll be the 25th day with an air quality alert in the state -- a new record.

Extended forecast

It'll be mostly sunny and dry over the weekend, with slightly cooler temperatures in the low-80s expected Sunday and Monday.

Warmer temperatures are expected to build back in closer to Tuesday and Wednesday.