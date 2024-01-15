NEXT Weather: Staggering cold, stinging wind to start the week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 15, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 15, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will bring dangerous temperatures and wind chills across the state.

The high in the Twin Cities will be minus 2, with subzero highs for the rest of Minnesota as well. The entire state is under either a wind chill advisory or wind chill warning through noon on Tuesday.

WCCO

It will get warmer this week, but not by much. Expect below average highs all week. Wednesday will be the warmest day, with temperatures just barely cracking double digits. Highs may return to normal — or even above average — next week.

There's no snow in the immediate forecast. Skies will be cloudy through at least midweek, though we may get some sunshine later in the week.