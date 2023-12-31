Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Snow exits on New Year's Eve, with mild temps lingering into 2024

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Dec. 31, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Dec. 31, 2023 03:57

MINNEAPOLIS — A high-pressure system moves into Minnesota for New Year's Eve, ending snow showers by mid-morning.

Temperatures on Sunday will be comparable to Saturday's, with highs near 30. 

snapshot-50.jpg
A snapshot of New Year's Eve.  WCCO

Clouds clear as we head into the evening, making for a quiet evening for Vikings and New Year's Eve festivities. Temperatures fall into the mid-20s by midnight.

NEXT DRIVE: Some icy spots Sunday morning, hundreds of crashes reported during Saturday's snow

The first week of January looks very tame. Expect a mix of sun, clouds and high temperatures just above average. That means the low- to mid-30s.

The extended forecast shows colder temperatures and more snow by the second week of January, but stay tuned for updates on that.  

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 6:51 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.