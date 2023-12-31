NEXT Weather: Snow exits on New Year's Eve, with mild temps lingering into 2024
MINNEAPOLIS — A high-pressure system moves into Minnesota for New Year's Eve, ending snow showers by mid-morning.
Temperatures on Sunday will be comparable to Saturday's, with highs near 30.
Clouds clear as we head into the evening, making for a quiet evening for Vikings and New Year's Eve festivities. Temperatures fall into the mid-20s by midnight.
The first week of January looks very tame. Expect a mix of sun, clouds and high temperatures just above average. That means the low- to mid-30s.
The extended forecast shows colder temperatures and more snow by the second week of January, but stay tuned for updates on that.
