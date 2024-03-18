Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Slightly warmer and windy Monday as roller-coaster week begins

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After a cold and breezy weekend, Monday will be slightly warmer.

Highs will be near 40 in the Twin Cities. Winds will still be somewhat strong, with gusts around 20-25 mph.

This week will be somewhat of a weather roller coaster, with highs jumping to nearly 50 on Tuesday before falling back to freezing.

A system will pull across the area on Thursday, bringing a chance for snow. It's too early to tell exact timing on that.

We're trending a bit below or near average in the seven-day forecast.

