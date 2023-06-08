NEXT Weather: Seasonal temps, low humidity and eventual sunshine mean pleasant day in Twin Cities

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Once some morning clouds clear out, it's going to be a very pleasant day in the Twin Cities.

Across the state, temperatures will be seasonal, and the metro will just hit 80 degrees. Dew points will stay low.

Communities in southwestern and south central Minnesota can expect storms and showers through the morning hours, but nothing severe.

Friday will be slightly warmer, and there's a chance of a pop-up storm later on in the day. A better chance for scattered storms comes on Saturday.

Highs will drop below average on Sunday before temperatures warm back up next week.

