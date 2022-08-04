Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Seasonable Thursday, heat and humidity return Friday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 6 a.m. report
Next Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:27

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday's shaping up to be a seasonable summer day, with temperatures just above average and low humidity.

The Twin Cities will see a high around 87, with much of the state coming within a few degrees of that mark, too. Skies will be mostly sunny.

0788023682b548796accef830ee6fe3d.jpg
CBS

The heat and humidity will return on Friday, with a high of 94 expected in the metro. A few isolated storms will be possible up north in the afternoon.

On Saturday, temperatures will drop back down to the mid-80s, and there's a chance of rain that night and into Sunday morning. 

Temperatures will drop again on Sunday, into the 70s, and they'll remain there for the start of the workweek before another warmup arrives.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 5:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.