Next Weather: Seasonable Thursday, heat and humidity return Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday's shaping up to be a seasonable summer day, with temperatures just above average and low humidity.

The Twin Cities will see a high around 87, with much of the state coming within a few degrees of that mark, too. Skies will be mostly sunny.

CBS

The heat and humidity will return on Friday, with a high of 94 expected in the metro. A few isolated storms will be possible up north in the afternoon.

On Saturday, temperatures will drop back down to the mid-80s, and there's a chance of rain that night and into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop again on Sunday, into the 70s, and they'll remain there for the start of the workweek before another warmup arrives.