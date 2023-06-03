NEXT Weather: Scattered storms, above-average temps on Saturday

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report on June 3, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be about 15 degrees above average, pushing near 90 degrees on Saturday.

Aside from a few thunderstorms in the evening, it'll be mainly dry, with very little rain carrying on into Sunday.

A front from the east is expected to pass on Monday, which could trigger more storms and some rain.

CBS

However, after that front moves through, Minnesota will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 80s and less humidity.