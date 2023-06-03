Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Scattered storms, above-average temps on Saturday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report on June 3, 2023
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report on June 3, 2023 03:14

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be about 15 degrees above average, pushing near 90 degrees on Saturday.

Aside from a few thunderstorms in the evening, it'll be mainly dry, with very little rain carrying on into Sunday.

A front from the east is expected to pass on Monday, which could trigger more storms and some rain.

snapshot-2023-06-03t082857-005.jpg
CBS

However, after that front moves through, Minnesota will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 80s and less humidity.

