Next Weather: Multiple rain chances Tuesday, storms and warmer weather ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rain will make its return on Tuesday, though it will be isolated in nature and there will be plenty of dry time, too.

Central Minnesota and parts of the Twin Cities will dealing with showers and rumbles of thunder in the morning hours. In the afternoon and early evening, a stretch of eastern Minnesota from the metro to down south will have a risk of severe weather. That threat also extends into western Wisconsin.

The high temperature Tuesday in the Twin Cities will be 84. Up north, things will be a quite a bit cooler, with most spots topping out around 70.

Wednesday will be breezy, and the upper half of the state has a marginal risk of severe weather in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will jump up around 90.

Thursday will stay warm, and more storms are possible.

As we head into the holiday weekend, temperatures will cool closer to average. Storms are possible on July Fourth.