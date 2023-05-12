Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Rain expected during the weekend, but most of Mother's Day could be spared

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rain returns to Minnesota Friday and is expected to continue through the weekend.

The biggest threat of Friday's storm system, expected to affect southern Minnesota primarily, is how slow-moving the storm is and how much rain will drop.

Areas south of Sleepy Eye and New Ulm have an increased risk of flooding, right on the Cottonwood River. A flood warning for Brown County goes until Monday at 4 a.m.

"Some of these rain systems could be dropping heavy rain," meteorologist Katie Steiner said.

Saturday, rain continues in southern Minnesota.

By Mother's Day on Sunday, some rain could still be lingering in southern Minnesota during the morning. By afternoon, it could be quite pleasant.

As far as temperatures, temps start in the mid-70s on Friday and decrease through the weekend. Saturday will barely reach 70 and Sunday is expected to be in the mid-60s. 

