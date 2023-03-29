NEXT Weather: Potentially severe storm system moves in Thursday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a cold, sun-filled Wednesday, a storm system moves in on Thursday and is looking to stick around until Saturday.

The WCCO NEXT Weather team reports the next storm will move in during the afternoon hours of Thursday. Things won't get too impactful until the next day, however.

A NEXT Weather Alert will be issued for Friday due to possible thunderstorms, gusty conditions and wet, wind-driven snow. Snow is expected to develop later in the day.

⚠️ NEXT WX Alert Friday. Prepare for impacts from our next storm, Thu. afternoon through sunrise Sat.; everything from t-storms (and possibly severe weather) to wind-driven heavy, wet snow. Join @WCCOShaffer & me starting at 4pm for what you need to know #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/L2XQ1YK4lh — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 29, 2023

Due to the slow moving nature of the storm system, there's much that could change in the forecast.

Beginning Saturday morning, the weather should quiet down and warm up pleasantly. In fact, we could see our first days above 50 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

The last time we hit 50 degrees was Nov. 26.

However, after those brief glimpses of spring, highs will drop back below average.