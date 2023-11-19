Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: One more warm, dry day before changes begin

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Nov. 19, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Nov. 19, 2023 02:50

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will start out sunny and temperatures will be above average, but big changes are headed our way this week.

Expect highs in the lower 50s in the Twin Cities, with clouds returning in the evening.

05372da60f4f34298ae5af5fac289afa.jpg
WCCO

Two storm systems arriving this week will bring rain chances, though the odds of actual precipitation are slim.

Monday will be overcast and a few degrees cooler, with highs in the mid-40s.

Gusty winds return on Tuesday, bringing with them much colder air. We'll gradually cool all week and by Thanksgiving, highs will be near 30, several degrees below average.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 8:30 AM CST

