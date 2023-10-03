NEXT Weather: One more summery day before fall temperatures return

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Oct. 3, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Oct. 3, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Oct. 3, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will get one more day in the 80s before temperatures return to more seasonable territory.

The high Tuesday is 86, with light winds and increasing clouds. The Twins' playoff game, which starts at 3:38 p.m., should be mostly dry. A few showers could pop up around dinner time, but most of the incoming rain won't arrive until later in the evening.

That system will stick around through Wednesday morning and could bring heavy rain, wind and some hail.

NEXT Weather: Latest | Live radar

Cooler air will move in behind that system, bringing highs into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, highs will fall into the 50s.

More showers are possible Friday, but the weekend looks sunny.