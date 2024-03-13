Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: One more dry day in the 60s before cooldown, rain

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will be another day with highs in the 60s, but a cooldown begins on Thursday.

Wednesday's high temperature will be 64 degrees. Clouds will be around most of the day but will increase as the day rolls on.  

A storm system will travel east Wednesday and ultimately pass the area Thursday but will show some signs Wednesday night. Expect temps to drop to the lower 50s Thursday with a few showers near the Twin Cities and heavier rain south near Interstate 90.

The weekend looks mainly dry, with clouds on Saturday and cooler air by St Patrick's Day.

Next week will likely feature below-average highs.

