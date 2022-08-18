NEXT Weather: On-and-off showers could bring heavy rainfall Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Much of Minnesota will be subject to on-and-off showers on Thursday, including the Twin Cities.

Some showers were popping up outside the metro in the morning hours, but the best chance for rain locally will be in the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times as slow-moving storms develop.

Some areas of the state, however, may stay dry all day.

Aside from the rain, it will be a muggy day in the Twin Cities, with a high near 82.

More storms and showers are possible on Friday, which will be another muggy day, but several degrees cooler.

A dry stretch starts on Sunday, and humidity levels will lower by then, as well. Temperatures will hover in the low 80s next week.