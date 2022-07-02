Next Weather: Off-and-on shower chances throughout holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some light off-and-on showers will make their way through Minnesota over the next three days.

The timing of the showers is not certain at this point, but evening hours look to be the driest part of each day, meaning fireworks shows should go on as planned.

On Saturday, rain chances are for the areas south of Interstate 94. Repeated rounds of light rain will move through but chances diminish in the evening.

Otherwise, Saturday will be a nice day with a high of 79 degrees, which is slightly lower than the average high of 83. Northern Minnesota will stay clear however, for a crisp day.

Sunday morning, scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are possible. Cabin country will see that scattered shower chance as well. But Monday looks to be the best chance for widespread scattered showerstorm activity.