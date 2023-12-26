NEXT Weather: Morning rain Tuesday with dropping temperatures

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Dec. 26, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — So long to temperatures in the 50s.

After multiple warm air records were broken over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, cooler air is moving into the state through the day.

The high temperature of the day was recorded at midnight: 51 degrees. Temperatures will drop to 35 degrees in the Twin Cities by Tuesday evening.

Rain should dissipate by the afternoon, but northern Minnesota will continue to see rain for a bit longer.

It was a swift drop from 50s to 40s..and now we are in the 30s. ⬇️



A few flurries are possible on Wednesday, but overall the drying process continues with temps expected in the upper 30s.

A high-pressure system rolls in Thursday, further drying out the region and bringing back sunshine. Temps will be cooler, but still above average in the 30s.

As for the weekend, it's trending to be sunny and near 32 degrees. At this point, it does not look like anything

weather-related will impact New Year's Eve plans.