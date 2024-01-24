NEXT Weather: Morning fog will give way to gloomy afternoon

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 24, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a gloomy day in the Twin Cities Wednesday, with fog in the morning and clouds in the afternoon.

Commuters heading to work may even see a mist or drizzle, too. The fog and gloom will return the next couple of mornings.

Highs should be in the mid-30s again Wednesday and stay there into the weekend. By next week, we could be looking at temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine should return, as well.

There's a chance for some extremely light precipitation on Thursday.