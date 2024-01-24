Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Morning fog will give way to gloomy afternoon

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 24, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 24, 2024 02:21

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a gloomy day in the Twin Cities Wednesday, with fog in the morning and clouds in the afternoon.

Commuters heading to work may even see a mist or drizzle, too. The fog and gloom will return the next couple of mornings.

f9d1e58112f06616aff60091dff4675e.jpg
WCCO

Highs should be in the mid-30s again Wednesday and stay there into the weekend. By next week, we could be looking at temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine should return, as well.

There's a chance for some extremely light precipitation on Thursday.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 5:31 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.