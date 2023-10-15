NEXT Weather: More sunshine Sunday, temps slowly on upward trend

NEXT Weather: Morning forecast from Oct. 15, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — After some sprinkles early Sunday, the clouds will break away for more sunshine.

Expect seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 50s. High pressure continues to move in allowing for temps to climb even higher, into the low 60s, by Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be a little cooler (near 40) with clear skies.

The next rain chances arrive Wednesday and Thursday with a front coming from the Dakotas.

Any precipitation will be light and spotty, unlike last Friday's downpour.

That front knocks us back into the mid-upper 50s by Friday.