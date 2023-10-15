Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: More sunshine Sunday, temps slowly on upward trend

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning forecast from Oct. 15, 2023
NEXT Weather: Morning forecast from Oct. 15, 2023 02:52

MINNEAPOLIS — After some sprinkles early Sunday, the clouds will break away for more sunshine.

Expect seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 50s. High pressure continues to move in allowing for temps to climb even higher, into the low 60s, by Tuesday.

snapshot-2023-10-15t094546-092.jpg
WCCO

Overnight lows will be a little cooler (near 40) with clear skies.

The next rain chances arrive Wednesday and Thursday with a front coming from the Dakotas.

Any precipitation will be light and spotty, unlike last Friday's downpour.

That front knocks us back into the mid-upper 50s by Friday.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 8:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.