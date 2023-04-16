NEXT Weather: More spring snow on the way Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many Minnesotans woke up to snow on the ground Sunday morning, and there is, unfortunately, more on the way.

The Twin Cities saw less than an inch, but areas of central Minnesota saw as many as 3 inches of snow on the ground. Eastern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m., with more slushy snow and some wind expected. All told, the metro shouldn't see more than an inch accumulate, and it should all melt come Monday.

CBS News

Heavier snow is expected to fall to the east, in western Wisconsin. Much of that region is under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the shared snow totals from the @WCCO Next Weather Watchers this morning. More of a slushy wet snow in areas north and west. Mainly wet around #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/bYyYKze9mI — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) April 16, 2023

Highs in the metro won't surpass the mid-30s on Sunday. Monday will be more mild, with highs close to 50, and Tuesday should be closer to average and sunny.

Rain will return midweek, and we'll see cooler temperatures to wrap up the week.