Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: More spring snow on the way Sunday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from April 16, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from April 16, 2023 03:35

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many Minnesotans woke up to snow on the ground Sunday morning, and there is, unfortunately, more on the way.

The Twin Cities saw less than an inch, but areas of central Minnesota saw as many as 3 inches of snow on the ground. Eastern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m., with more slushy snow and some wind expected. All told, the metro shouldn't see more than an inch accumulate, and it should all melt come Monday.

c6cfdb0471fb0edaea7dabd8b552a2f4.jpg
CBS News

Heavier snow is expected to fall to the east, in western Wisconsin. Much of that region is under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Highs in the metro won't surpass the mid-30s on Sunday. Monday will be more mild, with highs close to 50, and Tuesday should be closer to average and sunny.

Rain will return midweek, and we'll see cooler temperatures to wrap up the week.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.