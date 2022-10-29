NEXT Weather: Pair of #Top10WxDays set as Halloween approaches

MINNEAPOLIS -- The forecast is calling for more treats than tricks as mild conditions move in for the Halloween weekend.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that more sunshine is expected Saturday with our highs into the mid 60s. It's enough to call it a #Top10WxDay. And the fall fun doesn't stop there.

"Fall days don't get much better than this," Augustyniak said. "Halloween still looks like one of the nicest in a generation."

Sunday is also expected to be pleasant and dry.

Then on Monday, which is Halloween, the gloom and doom are nowhere to be seen, and it will be another Top 10 Weather Day, staying dry and with highs again in the 60s.

Beyond that, Augustyniak says we can look for potential record-breaking warm temperatures by Wednesday. (The current record for that day is 72, back in 1978.)

A cooldown should reach us by next weekend, but it will still likely be far from "cold."

For those with fond memories (or otherwise) of the Halloweens with bluster, drizzle and bone-chilling temps, this isn't looking like one of those years.