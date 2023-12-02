Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mild weekend with chances for light snowfall

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A high pressure system will stick around for one more day, bringing a mix of sun and clouds to the state.

The metro area will see seasonable highs in the upper 30s. 

Then in the evening, a piece of energy passes by, bringing light snow from Iowa to western Wisconsin. There won't be much accumulation — perhaps just less than an inch — but it'll make the roads slick through Sunday morning.

The rest of Sunday looks quiet before another piece of energy drops, bringing a better chance for light snow on Monday evening. Accumulation will be minimal, but could make the roads icy.

High temps will be in the upper 30s and near 40s, with lows in the 20s, despite the snow.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 8:47 AM CST

