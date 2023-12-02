NEXT Weather: Mild weekend with chances for light snowfall

MINNEAPOLIS — A high pressure system will stick around for one more day, bringing a mix of sun and clouds to the state.

The metro area will see seasonable highs in the upper 30s.

Then in the evening, a piece of energy passes by, bringing light snow from Iowa to western Wisconsin. There won't be much accumulation — perhaps just less than an inch — but it'll make the roads slick through Sunday morning.

The rest of Sunday looks quiet before another piece of energy drops, bringing a better chance for light snow on Monday evening. Accumulation will be minimal, but could make the roads icy.

Good morning! Unless you're really wanting the snow and cold, not a bad forecast at all! We'll see a mix of sun & clouds today with afternoon highs a few degrees above average in the upper 30s. Areas along/east of I-35 could see a few snow showers overnight. pic.twitter.com/449tY71sZl — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) December 2, 2023

High temps will be in the upper 30s and near 40s, with lows in the 20s, despite the snow.