NEXT Weather: Mild weekend with chances for light snowfall
MINNEAPOLIS — A high pressure system will stick around for one more day, bringing a mix of sun and clouds to the state.
The metro area will see seasonable highs in the upper 30s.
Then in the evening, a piece of energy passes by, bringing light snow from Iowa to western Wisconsin. There won't be much accumulation — perhaps just less than an inch — but it'll make the roads slick through Sunday morning.
The rest of Sunday looks quiet before another piece of energy drops, bringing a better chance for light snow on Monday evening. Accumulation will be minimal, but could make the roads icy.
High temps will be in the upper 30s and near 40s, with lows in the 20s, despite the snow.
