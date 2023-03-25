NEXT Weather: Mild, pleasant Saturday with breaks in the clouds

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a nice and mild weekend for Minnesotans to get outside, with temps near average and a break in the clouds.

Saturday won't see as much sunshine as Friday, but by the afternoon, clouds should clear. High temps are expected to hit 43 degrees by the afternoon.

We are still waiting on our first weekend that actually feels like spring...but this weekend isn't too bad. Temperatures cool, coming in around 40 degrees both days (warmer Saturday). Our next chance for precip shows up Wednesday. @wcco #mnwx #twincities pic.twitter.com/n1Wl3z0Ghi — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) March 25, 2023

There isn't much precipitation expected until midweek, though the system that moves through Wednesday should be quick, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames.