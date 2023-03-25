Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mild, pleasant Saturday with breaks in the clouds

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a nice and mild weekend for Minnesotans to get outside, with temps near average and a break in the clouds.

Saturday won't see as much sunshine as Friday, but by the afternoon, clouds should clear. High temps are expected to hit 43 degrees by the afternoon.

There isn't much precipitation expected until midweek, though the system that moves through Wednesday should be quick, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames.

