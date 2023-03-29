NEXT Weather: Wintry Wednesday before week ends with precipitation

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's going to feel like February outside on Wednesday, but a couple of 50 degree days are on the horizon.

Most of Minnesota is starting out with subzero feels like temperatures. A high of 29 is expected in the Twin Cities, and much of the state won't get out of the upper 20s. The average high for this time of year is 48 degrees. Take some solace in the fact there will be plenty of sunshine.

CBS News

Temperatures will climb back into the 40s on Thursday, but a wintry mix will arrive in the late afternoon. Overnight, that mix will transition to mainly snow up north and mainly rainfall in the southern half of the state.

Rain showers will linger into Friday morning, and then we'll see a lull before snow showers develop Friday night.

Sunday will likely be our first 50 degree day of the year, and we should have another on Monday. The last time we hit 50 degrees was Nov. 26.

However, after those brief glimpses of spring, highs will drop back below average.