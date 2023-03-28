NEXT Weather: Chilly temps continue, multiple rounds of snow possible this week

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days are going to be unseasonably cold, and there are multiple chances of snow throughout the week.

The high in the Twin Cities will be just 35 on Tuesday, with colder temperatures to the north and west. Southern Minnesota will be a couple of degrees warmer and see more sunshine.

Areas north of Interstate 94 could see 1-2 inches of snow on Tuesday, and it's possible the metro could have a flurry or two in the evening.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high of just 30 in the Twin Cities. There will be a good amount of sunshine, though.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer, but both days will also bring a chance of a rain and snow mix.

By Sunday, it's possible we could hit 50 degrees, and next week should begin with average temperatures.

