NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before several days of light precipitation

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's forecast looks cool and calm, but the next few days will bring a couple of rounds of light precipitation.

Cloud cover will cause filtered sunshine to start the week for much of Minnesota. The Twin Cities will see a high of about 40, while it will be a bit cooler to the north and west.

CBS News

Highs will drop into the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and snow is possible both days as well. On Tuesday, the snow will begin to the north and west in the afternoon, moving to the Twin Cities in the evening. This will be a fairly spotty system.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, snow showers will develop to the south.

Thursday and Friday could bring a mix of rain and snow, though the systems are expected to be fairly minor.

We'll have below average temperatures all week, though a warming trend arrives Sunday.