Next Weather: Isolated showers possible Friday, "slight risk" of severe weather Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some morning showers will give way to a sun/cloud mix later Friday morning.

Then, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible later in the day as the humidity sticks around. Temperatures are expected to reach 83 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Saturday looks to be the best looking weather day of the weekend, with less humidity, mid-80s temps, and partly cloudy skies.

Next Weather Alert

Sunday is our Next Weather Alert Day with the NOAA Storm Prediction Center giving a "slight risk" of severe weather for most of the state.