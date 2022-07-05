Next Weather: Hot, humid Tuesday, with storms possible later on

MINNEAPOLIS -- A foggy start will give way to a hot and humid day in the Twin Cities, and in southern Minnesota, storms are possible later on.

Dense fog was causing low visibility in the morning hours, but it should dissipate once the sun rises.

The Twin Cities should see a high of 88 degrees. An excessive heat advisory is in effect in southern Minnesota, where heat index values could reach the triple digits.

In southwestern Minnesota, storms will develop late Tuesday and continue into the overnight hours. Large hail and wind gusts are possible.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout the week, with more storm chances as well.