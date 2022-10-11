Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: High of 80 on Tuesday before drastic cooldown arrives

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've got another warm day on tap in the Twin Cities, but a cooldown is coming quickly.

The Twin Cities should hit 80 degrees on Tuesday, though strong winds will temper the warm weather. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

bc848bd6d5a4708ad017017cf41ab465.jpg
CBS

There is a chance for isolated storms in the metro after 8 p.m.

Wednesday will be much cooler, with a high of 60 and spotty showers possible.

Thursday will be even colder, with highs dropping into the upper 40s. The metro will stay cool  and dry through the weekend and into next week.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 5:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.