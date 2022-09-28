NEXT Weather: Frosty start to sunny Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday is off to a frosty start, and though we'll see plenty of sunshine later on, temperatures will stay below average.

Most of the state is under either a frost advisory or freeze warning through 8 a.m. Temperatures in most spots are starting out in the 30s in the morning hours.

CBS

The Twin Cities should get up to 61 degrees for a high on a mostly sunny day.

CBS

The metro high will jump to the upper 60s on Thursday, and by Friday, we'll be back above 70. Those warmer temps will stick around through the weekend and into early next week.