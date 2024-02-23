NEXT Weather: Friday to actually feel like February, but warmer weekend ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 23, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 23, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 23, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will struggle to climb Friday behind a cold front that keeps northerly winds in Minnesota all day.

Wind chills will be in the 20s all day along with more clouds and a stray snow shower.

High pressure helps winds turn back out of the southwest this weekend, with gusts up to 35 mph on Saturday. However, temperatures will warm into the mid- to upper-40s — maybe even the 50s — with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the teens, but some could see single digits.

Good morning! We're starting the day around 30° again, however a cold front keeps us from warming much. That boundary across central MN right now is throwing some extra clouds our way, but notice there isn't much, if any, precipitation. pic.twitter.com/vFZxVncpAM — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) February 23, 2024

It'll be another fairly quiet and tame weekend.

A notably warm day is Monday when we will push 60 degrees with the help of sunshine and breezy southerly winds. The record for Feb. 26 is 64 degrees recorded in 1896.

WEATHER NEWS: How is Minnesota's unusually warm winter affecting the moose population?

The NEXT notable factor is a storm that brings more wind, showers and falling temps Tuesday, and eventually a brief return to more seasonable temps for Wednesday.

There are some hints of a little snow overnight into early Wednesday, but still a week away, so there is lots of time to iron out those shaky details.

Another significant warm-up appears to be lurking beyond that, so any snow won't stay on the ground long.