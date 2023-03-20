Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: First day of spring will still feel like winter

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:37

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday marks the official start of spring, but the forecast doesn't quite match the calendar.

Most of the state will see high temperatures in the 30s, with the Twin Cities topping out around 38. It'll be slightly cooler up north and out west.

e3c1aa2b20237462549c8377aa02ceba.jpg
CBS News

Tuesday will bring warmer temperatures, with the Twin Cities reaching the 40s, but also a chance for more precipitation. A round of snow is possible in the afternoon -- the metro shouldn't see much accumulation, but central and western Minnesota could see multiple inches.

Overnight into Wednesday, the southern half of the state could see rain, while up north will see more snow.

There's a slight chance of more rain on Wednesday, and a wintry mix possible on Thursday.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-40s next weekend, but a major warmup does not appear imminent.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 5:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.