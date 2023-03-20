NEXT Weather: First day of spring will still feel like winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday marks the official start of spring, but the forecast doesn't quite match the calendar.

Most of the state will see high temperatures in the 30s, with the Twin Cities topping out around 38. It'll be slightly cooler up north and out west.

CBS News

Tuesday will bring warmer temperatures, with the Twin Cities reaching the 40s, but also a chance for more precipitation. A round of snow is possible in the afternoon -- the metro shouldn't see much accumulation, but central and western Minnesota could see multiple inches.

Overnight into Wednesday, the southern half of the state could see rain, while up north will see more snow.

There's a slight chance of more rain on Wednesday, and a wintry mix possible on Thursday.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-40s next weekend, but a major warmup does not appear imminent.