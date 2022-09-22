Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Fall officially arrives on cool, quiet Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fall officially arrives Thursday evening, and we've got a forecast to match the change in season.

It'll be a cool and sunny day across the state, so grab a jacket or sweater if you're headed out the door. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the state. The metro area should reach about 63 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight, and rain will arrive in western Minnesota Friday morning. Those showers will make their way towards the Twin Cities in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be even cooler on Friday, with a high just below 60 in the metro. The weekend will bring a warmup, with highs jumping back to the upper 60s.

