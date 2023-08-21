NEXT Weather: Excessive heat warning will take effect Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will be a typical summer day in the Twin Cities, but extreme heat will return Tuesday.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 85 as the work week begins. Southwestern Minnesota will see highs in the lower 90s, while communities up north will be cooler and could see some showers.
Then, temperatures jump to the mid-90s on Tuesday. An excessive heat warning will be in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday night, then a heat advisory will follow through Thursday evening, per the National Weather Service.
Thursday will be slightly cooler, but highs will still be in the 90s as the Minnesota State Fair kicks off.
The weekend looks much cooler, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s.
