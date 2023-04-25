Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Dry, cool Tuesday before several days of rain chances

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from April 25, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from April 25, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will likely be the last dry day of the week, with rain arriving Wednesday and lingering on and off into the weekend.

Expect a high of 52 in the Twin Cities, with light wind and partly cloudy skies. Up north, temperatures will reach the 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday, and showers will develop in western Minnesota during the day. Those will then move east, hitting the metro in the evening hours.

Temperatures will warm up over the next couple of days, getting close to 60 on Wednesday and around 65 on Thursday. 

Thursday will start out dry, but rain will arrive later in the day. Rain chances will stick around through the weekend. 

Temperatures will cool back down on Friday and stay below average into next week.  

First published on April 25, 2023

