NEXT Weather: Daily record high could fall Tuesday... and Wednesday... and Thursday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will kick off three straight days of possibly record-breaking warmth.

Patchy fog and even a few icy spots are possible in the morning hours, but by afternoon, temperatures will warm to the lower 50s in the Twin Cities. The forecast high is 53. The record of 51 degrees was set in 1925. Up north, temps will top out in the 40s.

The metro will hit the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, too.

Rain returns later in the week, with showers likely on Thursday. Some snow may even fall during the cooler hours. After that, we'll enter another dry stretch.

Temperatures will dip back to the 30s over the weekend.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 5:33 AM CST

