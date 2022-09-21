Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Cooler weather arrives Wednesday, and it'll stick around

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- Autumnal weather will make its debut on Wednesday and stick around for the foreseeable future.

High temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the state, with the Twin Cities reaching about 67. A breezy wind will blow throughout  the wind before quieting in the evening.

16d591d6165ce88d54bdfbc22c7eefe4.jpg
CBS

Communities up north could see a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

The fall-like pattern continues throughout the extended forecast. Our next chance at rain occurs on Friday, which will also be the chilliest day ahead with a high of just 58.

The weekend will be dry, with highs closer to 70.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 6:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.