NEXT Weather: Cooler weather arrives Wednesday, and it'll stick around

MINNEAPOLIS -- Autumnal weather will make its debut on Wednesday and stick around for the foreseeable future.

High temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the state, with the Twin Cities reaching about 67. A breezy wind will blow throughout the wind before quieting in the evening.

Communities up north could see a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

The fall-like pattern continues throughout the extended forecast. Our next chance at rain occurs on Friday, which will also be the chilliest day ahead with a high of just 58.

The weekend will be dry, with highs closer to 70.