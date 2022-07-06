Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Cooler temps Wednesday, but humidity sticks around

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be slightly cooler than the day before, but it will still be very humid in the Twin Cities.

The high temperature in the metro will be around 82, with a dew point above 60 for much of the day.

6acbe85d84623bf21254a46396688aab.jpg
CBS

There is a chance of pop-up storms to the south and west of the Twin Cities later in the day.

More storms will be possible in central and western Minnesota on Thursday, and the metro could get clipped as well.

Things will stay hot and humid through early next week.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 5:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.