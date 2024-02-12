NEXT Weather: Cooler air, chances of snow in store later this week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 12, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 12, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 12, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will remain above average Monday, but later in the week, the Twin Cities will get cooler air and a couple of chances for snow.

Highs will be near 40 in the metro as the work week begins, with partly cloudy skies.

The first shot at some snow will be late in the day Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday as a weak system moves through. It won't bring anything significant.

A more impactful system will arrive Wednesday night, bringing a chance for rain and some snow by Thursday morning.

By Friday, cooler air arrives, dropping highs into the 20s.

WCCO