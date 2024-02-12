Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cooler air, chances of snow in store later this week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will remain above average Monday, but later in the week, the Twin Cities will get cooler air and a couple of chances for snow.

Highs will be near 40 in the metro as the work week begins, with partly cloudy skies.

The first shot at some snow will be late in the day Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday as a weak system moves through. It won't bring anything significant.

A more impactful system will arrive Wednesday night, bringing a chance for rain and some snow by Thursday morning. 

By Friday, cooler air arrives, dropping highs into the 20s. 

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

February 12, 2024

