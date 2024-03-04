Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cooldown drops temps to 40s Monday; above average highs all week

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday's going to be much cooler than Sunday, but highs will still be above average.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s in the Twin Cities. We'll also get a break from the wind. 

In southeastern Minnesota, there's a slight chance for a shower before mid-afternoon, or maybe even some snowflakes.

Highs will be above average all week, even climbing back to the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A wintry mix is possible late Thursday into Friday

