NEXT Weather: Cooldown drops temps to 40s Monday; above average highs all week
MINNEAPOLIS — Monday's going to be much cooler than Sunday, but highs will still be above average.
Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s in the Twin Cities. We'll also get a break from the wind.
In southeastern Minnesota, there's a slight chance for a shower before mid-afternoon, or maybe even some snowflakes.
Highs will be above average all week, even climbing back to the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.
A wintry mix is possible late Thursday into Friday
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.