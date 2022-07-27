Next Weather: Wednesday will be comfortable, Friday a #Top10WxDay
MINNEAPOLIS -- Aside from some potential pop-up showers later in the day, Wednesday looks to be comfortable and quiet.
Dew points will be more than tolerable, and temperatures will be right about average, with a high of 81 expected in the Twin Cities. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
Thursday will be cooler and breezier, with a chance of thundershowers up north.
Friday looks like it will be beautiful, with sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. In fact, conditions will be so nice that WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says it will qualify as a Top 10 Weather Day. So get out your sunglasses and beach read and enjoy!
Things will warm up as we head into the weekend.
